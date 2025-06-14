One Marlins Player That Could Shockingly Crash the MLB Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins will likely be making some moves in the lead up to the MLB trade deadline, and even if they don't jettison Sandy Alcantara, you have to figure at least one of their pitchers will be dealt.
Edward Cabrera seems like the most obvious candidate, especially now that Ryan Weathers is on the injured list once again. The Marlins will also surely gauge the field for Cal Quantrill, although he won't generate nearly as much interest as Miami's other young starters.
However, the Marlins do have one pitcher that would become one of the more intriguing arms available if he does crash the MLB trade deadline party: Max Meyer.
Meyer is a former first-round pick, as Miami selected him No. 3 overall back in 2020. He made his big-league debut in 2022, but was ultimately thwarted by Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss all of 2023.
The 26-year-old has finally established himself as a full-time starter for the Fish this season and got off to a brilliant start, logging a 3.18 ERA while striking out 47 batters over 34 innings between March and April. That included a 14-strikeout performance during a win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Since then, however, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Meyer, as he logged a 6.31 ERA in May and was shelled for four runs on 10 hits in one June outing before landing on the 15-day injured list as a result of a hip impingement.
In spite of Meyer's recent struggles, he remains a dynamic talent averaging 9.5 punchouts per nine innings this season and doesn't even become eligible for arbitration until 2027. That would give him considerable value on the trade market, and given the amount of pitching depth the Marlins have in the minor leagues, they may choose to make him available.
Is it likely that Miami would move Meyer before July 31? No, especially not of the Marlins also trade one of — if not both of — Alcantara or Cabrera. But if the Fish decide to hold on to those two, there absolutely exists a world in which Miami may field offers for Meyer.
Should Meyer hit the market, there would certainly be a parade of teams interested in the right-hander, who clearly boasts significant potential.
