Marlins, Sandy Alcantara Receive New MLB Trade Deadline Prediction
The Miami Marlins could be one of the most active teams leading up to MLB's trade deadline.
Not because they'll be acquiring star talent, but instead, they could deal away some players that could seriously help a playoff contender.
One of those trade chips that teams could be desperate to acquire is Sandy Alcantara. However, that doesn't mean the Marlins will trade the 2023 Cy Young Winner.
In fact, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report is predicting that Miami will hold onto Alcantara past the deadline, citing the 29-year-old's early-season struggles (7.14 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP).
"Surely, Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix entered the season hoping Sandy Alcántara would pitch so well that he could be traded for a franchise-altering package of prospects. In reality, the former NL Cy Young Award winner has had a nightmarish season thus far after missing all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery," wrote Kelly.
"If the 29-year-old goes on a tear over the next month, this might change, but right now the Marlins would be selling Alcántara at an all-time low. If the Fish hold onto Alcántara and he regains his ace form in the second half of this year or even in 2026, they'll still be able to get quite the return for him."
Obviously, this isn't the start to the season that the Marlins or Alcantara were hoping for, but that doesn't mean it's a lost season.
Alcantara is fresh off Tommy John surgery, so it's not surprising that it's taking him a little bit to find his groove and that he's suffering from a few bad starts.
Thankfully, Alcantara is showing some signs that he's turning the corner and has posted quality starts in his last two games.
Even with his struggles, Alcantara could still generate some significant interest from desperate teams.
Still, there's no rush to trade him unless a package blows away the Marlins.
