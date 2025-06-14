Marlins Linked to the Most Ironic Trade You Can Imagine With Top AL Team
The baseball world is wondering if the Miami Marlins will ultimately move pitcher Sandy Alcantara by the MLB trade deadline, because right now, things are very uncertain.
Alcantara is in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, and while he struggled mightily over the first couple of months, he has shown some very positive signs over his last couple of starts.
Whether or not he has rebuilt any of his trade value after just two impressive outings is anyone's guess, but it stands to reason that there is now more concrete interest in the former NL Cy Young award winner. After all, we all know what Alcantara can do when he is healthy.
One of the many teams that has been connected to the right-hander is the Detroit Tigers, who already boast a stout rotation led by reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal. But who would the Tigers send to the Marlins in return for Alcantara?
Well, Ely Sussman of Fish On First has concocted a rather ironic trade idea: Detroit sending Jackson Jobe to the Fish in exchange for the 29-year-old.
While Jobe was one of the top prospects in baseball entering 2025 and has displayed glimpses of brilliance in 10 starts this season, here's the catch: the 22-year-old now has to undergo Tommy John surgery himself.
"Even if my zany suggestion gets laughed at, these teams ought to be in frequent communication with each other during the month and a half leading up to the deadline," Sussman wrote.
The Tigers probably wouldn't have even considered moving Jobe for a seemingly compromised Alcantara earlier in the season, but now that Jobe is also going under the knife (and that Alcantara has looked more like himself recently), it may open the door more for a potential swap.
