Padres Warned to Avoid Getting Fleeced Again in Potential Marlins Trade
The Miami Marlins may not have a complete firesale like they did last summer, but there is a good chance that they do move some pieces once again before the MLB trade deadline.
The Marlins have multiple players who represent viable trade candidates, one of which is outfielder Jesus Sanchez. Fellow outfielder Kyle Stowers has also been floated in trade speculation, but a deal involving Stowers — whom Miami just acquired at last year's deadline — seems very less likely.
One potential trade partner for the Marlins is the San Diego Padres, who are in desperate need of another outfielder alongside of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill.
The problem, though, is that Miami may ultimately ask for a rather exorbitant price for either Sanchez or Stowers, much like the Marlins did at last year's deadline when they sent closer Tanner Scott to the Padres for a wealth of prospects, only for San Diego to lose Scott in free agency.
Levi Coovert of Friars On Base does not want to see a repeat of last summer and is urging the Padres to stay away from a potential trade with the Fish.
"Ultimately, it feels like neither Sanchez nor Stowers would provide much more to the Padres in left field than their current situation," Coovert wrote. "While they would be a slight improvement, their poor defense would only make them a liability on the field. If the Marlins are looking to sell high, the Padres should be wary, to avoid getting fleeced."
Coovert's assessment isn't entirely accurate. Either one of Sanchez or Stowers would represent a massive upgrade over San Diego's current left field situation, and while Sanchez hasn't been great defensively this season, he has historically been passable in the outfield.
That being said, you can understand why Coovert is wary of dealing with the Marlins, even if the Friars did pry batting champion Luis Arraez away from South Beach last May.
