Marlins' Rising Star Delivers Fiery Message Before MLB Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins were supposed to be big-time sellers at the MLB trade deadline, but their recent stretch of play may have changed things.
The Marlins have won seven straight games and nine in a row on the road to improve to 37-45 on the season, kind of, sort of putting themselves back in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot.
To be clear, Miami still has a major hill to climb. The Marlins are six games back in the loss column of the third and final Wild Card slot, and they need to leapfrog six teams to get there.
However, there is no question that Miami is playing impressive baseball, and infielder Otto Lopez has sent a rather strong message with next month's trade deadline quickly approaching.
“It’s exciting to see what we’re doing,” Lopez told MLB.com. “I’ve been saying since earlier [that] we’ve got to put ourselves on the map, and right now, that’s the way we feel. We feel very up, and we’ve just got to keep going.”
Lopez himself has been tremendous throughout this run, having recorded an RBI in seven straight games. What's more, he has logged two-plus RBI five times while amassing 15 RBI in total during this span.
On the season overall, the 26-year-old is slashing .260/.331/.392 with eight home runs and 40 RBI over 278 plate appearances while playing outstanding defense at both shortstop and second base.
The Marlins may still very well move some pieces between now and July 31. That's their usual modus operandi, after all. But they may be better served remaining in wait-and-see mode to see what happens. Not only that, but Miami may choose to hold on to some of its more tradable assets for the future, because it's clear that this team is not nearly as far away as most thought.
