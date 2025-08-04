Surging Miami Marlins Set Massive Record Against New York Yankees
The Miami Marlins continued to roll against the New York Yankees over the weekend, completing an exhilarating three-game sweep of the defending American League champions.
The Marlins have now won five in a row overall and have gone 30-14 over their last 44 games, which is the best record in baseball throughout that span.
Miami fans are certainly beginning to take notice of their team's turnaround, as the Fish have gone from 25-41 to 55-55 within the blink of an eye and are now firmly in the National League playoff picture.
As a result, people are finally starting to come to the ballpark in South Beach, and during the series against the Yankees, the Marlins set an attendance record at loanDepot Park.
Now, it should be noted that a good chunk of the fans in attendance for Yankees fans, as there are tons of ex-New Yorkers living in Florida. However, Miami's attendance figures were increasing even prior to the Yanks coming to town, indicating a sharp uptick in interest.
See what happens when you actually put a winning product out on the field?
The Marlins are suddenly the best story in baseball, featuring a terrific pitching staff, a growing crop of young hitters, an impressive defense and a stingy bullpen, all of which has allowed them to not only emerge as NL Wild Card contenders, but to also make a serious pus hin the NL East.
Miami will open up a three-game set with the Houston Astros on Monday evening as it looks to continue its surge.
