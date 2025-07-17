Miami Marlins Acquire 6-foot-7 Pitcher in Trade With NL East Rival
The Miami Marlins are no strangers to wheeling and dealing with any team that seems willing, even if it's an NL East rival. So it should come as no surprise that they just completed a trade with the Atlanta Braves.
The Marlins have announced they have acquired relief pitcher Michael Petersen from the Braves, sending cash considerations back to Atlanta in the deal. Miami then optioned Petersen to Triple-A Jacksonville.
Petersen, who stands 6-foot-7, made four appearances out of the Braves' bullpen this season, allowing three runs on seven hits.
The 31-year-old, who played collegiate baseball at both Riverside City College and West Valley College in California, was drafted four different times, first by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012 and then by the Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. Talk about a rare feat.
Here's the catch: this actually represents Petersen's second stint with the Marlins, as he briefly pitched for the Fish last season. He appeared in five games in South Beach last year, giving up four runs — three earned — on seven hits across 5.2 frames. Petersen also pitched in 14 games out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen in 2024 before joining the Marlins midway through the campaign.
Overall, Petersen has posted a 5.47 ERA through 20 relief outings thus far in his brief big-league tenure. Perhaps he will get a chance to pitch for Miami's major-league club this season, especially if the Marlins decide to move some of their relievers by the MLB trade deadline.
