The Marlins are the Best Story in Baseball, and You're Missing It
The Miami Marlins just keep winning, and it's about time we start taking them seriously. Not only as legitimate playoff contenders, but as the best story in baseball this season. The problem is that you probably haven't been watching.
You haven't been watching as the Marlins have gone 28-14 over their last 42 games, the best record in the majors over that span. You haven't been watching as their pitching staff has absolutely dominated for the last month. You haven't been watching their incredibly talented crop of young hitters growing into a potentially special unit.
Much of Miami's magic was on full display Friday night, as the Marlins rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat the New York Yankees by a score of 13-12 on a walkoff swinging bunt by Agustin Ramirez.
After scoring four runs in the fifth inning to close the gap to 6-4, the Marlins watched as the Yankees responded with three more runs in the seventh to go up 9-4. Miami was not to be deterred, plating six runs in the bottom half of the frame — highlighted by a grand slam from Kyle Stowers — to take a 10-9 lead. New York then tied it in the eighth and went ahead 12-10 with two runs in the ninth only to see the Fish rally for the victory.
The Marlins' pitching definitely was not up to snuff in the affair, but their bats and clutch hitting, the latter of which has been brilliant throughout this month-and-a-half stretch, delivered and then some.
Stowers and Ramirez continued to impress. Top prospect Jakob Marsee, who was just called up, went 1-for-2 with a double and three walks in his debut, fully living up to his lifetime .382 minor-league OBP. Javier Sanoja smashed two home runs in spite of entering the game with just one all season.
While this may have been the wildest MLB game of 2025, it's not like this was by chance for the Marlins. They have been winning games and beating good teams for a while now. They have somehow worked themselves into the National League Wild Card race in spite of being left for dead back in June, when everyone expected them to have another firesale.
Miami is legitimately good. This is no fluke. Eury Perez is back and looking brilliant. Edward Cabrera is enjoying a breakout campaign. Sandy Alcantara appears to be finding his groove. Defensively, the Marlins boast some of the slickest gloves in baseball.
It brings to mind the 2006 Marlins, who began the season 11-31 and somehow surged into the playoff picture, even going above .500 at one point during the year. This Miami squad may be bordering on doing just that, as the Fish are now 53-55 in spite of being 25-41 at one point.
You definitely won't be seeing the Marlins on primetime television at any point during the regular season. You may not have even known they have been playing great baseball until reading this article. They're the Marlins, after all. No one really pays attention to them, right? Heck, their own fans have regularly been accused of not caring about them.
But this team is obviously very serious. This isn't a small sample size, and the front office's decision not to sell off any major pieces outside of Jesus Sanchez — who was replaced by Marsee, by the way — is evidence that management believes that, as well. Or, at the very least, the organization thinks Miami may have a chance of making the playoffs next year.
The only thing truly getting in the Marlins' way right now is time. They started their run just a bit too late. Had they hovered closer to .500 at their lowest point, they would probably be in the playoffs right now if the season ended today. But they have to play the hand they have been dealt.
And you know what? We cannot rule out the possibility of the Marlins actually doing something crazy and playing in October. What a story that would be. It's about time you start watching.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Sandy Alcantara Opens Up About Staying With Marlins Post Trade Deadline
MORE: 3 Takeaways From The Miami Marlins Trade Deadline Moves
MORE: Insider Reveals Major Intel on Marlins, Yankees Trade Discussions
MORE: Top Marlins Prospect to Debut Against Yankees After Major Trade
MORE: Miami Marlins Receive Fair Grade for Trade Deadline Moves