It's Thanksgiving week, and every person, every team in baseball should be thankful for something, and the Miami Marlins certainly have a couple of things to be thankful for.

Although they failed to make the playoffs, there are some players that are still on the team, and they are lucky to have them.

Why the Miami Marlins Should Be Thankful for These 4 Players

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We should be thankful for every single day and not just wait for Thanksgiving week. Miami has many talented players and knows how to develop them. The future of this franchise is in good hands. Whether the team has young or veteran players, the Marlins should be content with their impact on the franchise.

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We must start at the top. The longest-tenured current Marlins player and ace has not given this franchise a headache. It would have been easy for a player like Alcantara to quit on the team or demand trades because the team is not winning.

However, Alcantara is showing that he wants to be with the franchise and sees potential that the team will get better. Alcantara has become not only a reliable starting pitcher, but a high-road leader in the clubhouse. The Marlins organization has no idea how fortunate it is to have him on the team. It's indescribable.

Javier Sanoja

Miami Marlins shortstop Javier Sanoja | Jeff Klein | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we came into the 2026 season and said Sanoja would become a gamer and a go-to player at third base, many would have doubted it.

Sanoja went from being a utility player to perhaps becoming an everyday player for the 2027 season. He has been everything for the Marlins in 2026, especially in the second half. Sanoja brings exceptional contact skills, defense, and a threat to steal bases.

Joe Mack

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old came into the scene and made a huge difference behind the plate defensively. He has emerged as one of the most talented defensive catchers in the game.

Should he have been mentioned for Gold Glove consideration? Yes. But that's over now. Mack will be electric in 2027. Mack has been a blessing in disguise for the Marlins, and it was about time that the time came to promote him to the big leagues.

Griffin Conine

Miami Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one may surprise many, but the Marlins should feel lucky to have a player like him. It has nothing to do with the fact that his father, Jeff, played for the Marlins for several seasons.

The main reason is that Griffin is unselfish and professional. He will play any position that the Marlins would assign him to. Conine is willing to get reps at positions such as first base. In the second half of the season, Conine began to hit the ball well and went through a stretch where he caught fire.

His goals and focus for the rest of his career are clear: to stay healthy, stay consistent at the plate, and become a better defender at first. Conine said this during an interview on the 'Talkin with Tache' podcast.

"Striving to be more consistent," Conine said. "Becoming a better defender at first, whether the opportunities come here or there or whenever they do, but it's been fun to be on the dirt."