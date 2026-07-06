Athletics Fans Yell 'Shame' After Marlins Eury Perez Pulled During Perfect Game

The Miami Marlins swept the Athletics on Sunday behind a superb start from starter Eury Perez. But Marlins manager Clayton McCullough heard it from Athletics fans in Sacramento.

The veteran thew seven perfect innings and got up to 92 pitches before he was taken out of the game entering the eighth inning.

Manager Clayton McCullough faced backlash from the fans in the stands for pulling Perez after seven innings. Fans could be heard yelling "shame!"

A's fans voiced their displeasure on behalf of Eury Perez afted he was pulled after seven perfect innings with 92 pitches



The Marlins bullpen immediately blew the perfect game by allowing a walk, and then a single to end the no-hitter too pic.twitter.com/nErzj6oFYR — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 5, 2026

The Marlins bullpen proceeded to blow the perfect game and gave up five runs in the eighth inning spoiling what could have been history for the Fish. There had never been a combined perfect game in MLB history. But, Miami picked up the win, 9-8.

Perez did have a high pitch count, but the fans obviously disagreed with the decision that McCullough made. It was understandable that Perez was pulled since his pitch count almost reached 100 and he's coming off a recent injury. But Sacramento fans wanted to see if he could pull off history.

McCullough likely did not want to push him too far and it made sense in that context. But when a pitcher has a chance to make history with a perfect game, fans absolutely want to see if the pitcher can pull it off.

Regardless of the decision that was made, this is even more progress for Perez. The Marlins are needing as much stability as they can get Perez, and this start was very encouraging.

Marlins potential playoff push could hinder on Perez's performance

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins are in an excellent spot as the calendar winds down the first half of the baseball season. After the sweep of the Athletics, the Marlins currently sit with a record of 49-42 and tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the final wildcard spot in the National League.

And with the Marlins being right there in the race, they need Perez to keep up these types of performances. They have gotten back-to-back excellent starts from the veteran and if the Marlins want to make the playoffs this season, that is going to have to continue.

The Marlins have had a lot of question marks in their starting rotation outside of Max Meyer and Sandy Alcantara as those two are considered 1A and 1B in the rotation. And now with Perez back and healthy, the Fish definitely need him to keep providing quality starts.

If Perez can continue dominating and really helping the Marlins win games, it would help solidify their playoff spot and give the general manager enough convincing to be buyers at the trade deadline. Perez needs this for himself as well especially with his injury issues.