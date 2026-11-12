Dominating the Desert: Marlins’ Pitcher Named AFL Pitcher of the Week

The Miami Marlins prospect has become one of the most unlikely trending stories, and it's for the right reasons.

He has been through a lot in the recent season, and his performance at the Arizona Fall League makes this story a feel-good moment.

The 11th Rounder Shines in Arizona

Miami Marlins hat sits in the dugout Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old pitcher Alex Williams is named Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Week. Williams is only the 10th pitcher in Arizona Fall League to record double-digit strikeouts in a single game. This hasn't been done since 2005. He gave up only one walk and one hit throughout the week.

Congratulations to our week five NFP Pitcher of the Week, Alex Williams!



Williams tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts across four one-hit, scoreless innings on November 4, becoming one of just 10 pitchers in the AFL since 2005 to have double-digit strikeouts in a game. pic.twitter.com/VehnVWi8Pi — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 10, 2026

Williams is a great example of perseverance. A pitcher who was born and raised in California, got drafted by the Marlins in 2022 in the 11th round. Williams played four years at Stanford University. At Stanford, he posted a 23-8 record with a 2.88 ERA.

His minor league time hasn't been great. He's spent five seasons in the minors, going 15-24 with a 5.07 ERA, 360 strikeouts, and 344 hits allowed. However, what he has done in Arizona has been impressive. Williams went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 18 strikeouts in five games. Yes, he gave up seven home runs, but it's still remarkable to stack up that many strikeouts in so few games.

His baseball career is far from over. We can't stress enough how important it is for prospects to gain years of experience not only in college but in the minors, too. This moment is big for Williams and his family. The more he commands and attacks the strike zone, the more his chances increase of getting promoted. That's the dream that every player hopes for. To make the pros and invite the whole family to Loandepot Park.

Williams is a tall, athletic pitcher. He's listed at 6'3 and weighs 220. His size and strength will be a vital option for Miami if someday they want to use him coming out of the bullpen or as a full starter. It all depends on whether someone gets injured. It's not a guarantee that Williams will get the call in 2027 or any other season. Some minor players spend their whole career in the minors without getting the call.

Given the way Williams' career is going, it's rare to see any sign he'll quit. After his recognition, quitting will not be on his mind or in his plans. Even if it means making his debut in his early 30s, Williams will continue pushing and elevating to make the dream a reality.