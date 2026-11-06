Four High-Ceiling Marlins Prospects Could Build Lineup by 2030

The Miami Marlins have many top-talented prospects that are making waves. It's an exciting feeling to think about what the future lineup will look like by 2030.

Unbelievably, we are a few short years from the start of a new decade. The lineup will change by 2030. The lineup could become elite.

The Future Fish Prospects to Watch for the 2030 Lineup

Miami Marlins’ prospect Brandon Compton | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon Compton

Compton came to the Marlins organization in 2025 when he got drafted in the second round. The 23-year old from Glendale, Ariz., had a sensational season in the minors.

During the 2026 season, Compton batted .270 while smacking 36 home runs and 106 RBI. In addition, he had 27 stolen bases. We are seeing a player that can hit for contact and power and has the legs to steal bases.

He's the Marlins No. 11 prospect. Compton could be joining Miami's lineup very soon. His experiences at the collegiate and minor league level will pay off. Compton can play left field, right field, and if needed, designated hitter as well. But the Marlins would want him more for outfield service.

Cam Cannarella

If anyone has been pauing attention to him when he was playing for Clemson Tigers, then you would know that Cannarella is a teemndous player.

The 23-year old finished the 2026 season slashing .324/.422/.934 with 119 hits, 15 homers and 57 RBI at Triple-A Jacksonville. Cannarella has a very good eye and discipline every time he steps into the batters box.

Cannarella has potential to become a five-WAR player. Right now he's at a four, but theres always an opportunity for him to elevate. The Marlins fans might not have to wait too long to see him make his debyt with the team.

Jacob Lombard

A tremendous athlete and has given early signs of a clutch gene. Lombard comes from a baseball family. The discipline and understanding of the game all begin with his father.

The right handed hitter has the power to hit opposide field home runs. Its going to take some time for him to get the call, but hes off to a solid start. In Aug 4, he hit his first professional home run. Marlins selected Lombard in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Of these four prospects, Lombard is the most athletic one. We will definitely see him make an impact on the Marlins lineup for years to come.

Aiva Arquette

The only thing that can stop Arquette is durability. Besides that, he's one of the best hitters from the Marlins farm system. During the month of September, Arquette was on a tear by delivering htting streak through more than 10 games at Double A.

The shortstop is also 23. His primary position is shortstop, but also can serve second base and third. Marlins drafted him in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. He's come a long way from his hometown Honolulu, Hawaii. Arquette is mobile, has good arm strength, and has a strong plate approach.