Marlins Reportedly Reach $1 Million Agreement With Former MLB Star's Son

The Miami Marlins are reportedly looking forward, all the way to the 2028 international signing class.

According to MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez on X, the Marlins have reached a $1 million pre-agreement with Robinson Cano, Jr. The name should sound familiar as he is the son of eight-time Major League all-Star Robinson Cano.

Further confirmation of the report came later from Isaac Azout and Jon Heyman on X.

Even given multiple reports, it is important to note that this is an agreement and not an official signing yet.

According to my sources, Robinson Canó Jr., son of former Major League star Robinson Canó, has agreed to a $1 million pre-agreement with the Miami Marlins. Another promising Dominican prospect making his way onto the Major League radar!#MiamiMarlins #MLB #Baseball pic.twitter.com/OY4xHDTsNY — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) November 2, 2026

Robinson Cano Jr. Has Strong Baseball Roots

The younger Cano version participated in the Mexican Baseball League showcase in 2025 in Mexico City. He demonstrated his talents for scouts and team officials while they watched him play defense at the shortstop position.

His father can teach him a thing or two for sure. Robinson Cano had one of the most accomplished careers among second basemen of his generation.

He played in 17 MLB seasons where he recorded 2,639 hits, 335 home runs, and held a .301 batting average.

He earned an incredible eight All-Star selections, five Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Gloves. For the star on top, he was a part of the 2009 World Series Champion New York Yankees team.

That is quite a legacy for the younger generation to follow.

What the Agreement Means for the Marlins

Ultimately, this is Miami making an investment in its long-term international scouting and player development efforts.

The younger Cano is just 16 years old and is several years away from being able to contribute at the Major League level. Right now, the first expectation is that he will be a part of the 2028 international signing class.

I can confirm the Marlins have agreed with Robinson Cano Jr, son of All-Star Robinson Cano.



The 16-year-old shortstop will be part of the 2028 International class. — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) November 2, 2026

The agreement cannot become official until he is eligible under MLB’s international amateur signing rules.

Cano’s ultimate development will determine whether the $1 million investment the team is making pays off.

For the Marlins, adding a young shortstop with professional baseball connections should provide one more opportunity to develop talent from the Dominican Republic.

Miami already has two prominent examples of success stories from the Dominican, including two-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and promising young starter Eury Perez.

It will be some time before anyone knows how the journey will turn out for the younger Cano, but it is clear he has an outstanding example to follow and now has been given plenty of opportunity to capitalize.