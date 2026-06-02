How to Watch Marlins, Lake Bachar vs. Nationals: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

If there was one player who needed a big start, it was Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Monday night against the Washington Nationals. There have been a lot of ups and downs recently for Alcantara, who will likely draw a lot of trade interest the closer we get to the trade deadline.

Alcantara went seven innings, scattering seven hits and allowing just three runs to improve to 4-4 in a 7-3 Miami victory. The win snapped a losing streak for Clayton McCullough's club, who were coming off being swept by the New York Mets over the weekend.

They have two games remaining on their current nine-game road trip, where they are 2-5 after losing two out of three to the Toronto Blue Jays before being swept in New York. They will use an opener on Tuesday night in place of the injured Eury Pérez.

Here is a breakdown of Tuesday night's matchup against the Nationals, including how to watch, the starting pitching matchups and injuries.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. EDT

Where: Nationals Park

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Pitching Matchup

Lake Bachar | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Marlins: RHP Lake Bachar (0-0, 3.77 ERA) vs. Nationals: RHP Miles Mikolas (1-4, 6.08 ERA)

This is supposed to be Pérez's spot in the rotation, but he suffered an injury last week in his start in Toronto. He's going to be sidelined for some time and Miami is going with Lake Bachar in his place in what will be his first start of the season. That's why Alcantara's seven-inning performance on Monday night was so big for McCullough.

As for the Nationals, they will start veteran Miles Mikolas on the mound and the 37-year-old was better in May than he was in April. In five appearances last month, he worked 23 innings, allowing 21 hits and nine earned runs with just 13 strikeouts.

He finished the month with a 3.52 ERA. Monday night's win moves Miami ahead of the Mets in the standings after New York lost, 3-2, in 10 innings to the Seattle Mariners, and if they are going to stay ahead of them, they will need to get to Mikolas early and often.

Marlins Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Griffin Conine (left hamstring tear).

15-day injured list: RHP Eury Pérez (right gracilis strain), LHP Andrew Nardi (left rib cage stress reaction), RHP Janson Junk (right shin bone inflammation).

60-day injured list: RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery with an associated internal brace), RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace), LHP Robby Snelling (left elbow UCL repair surgery with an internal brace).