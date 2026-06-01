Marlins’ Probable Pitchers Against Nationals Leave One Major Question

Going into the season, one question surrounding the Miami Marlins was just how good their starting rotation would be. Over the offseason, the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, traded two of his starting pitchers, Ryan Weathers and Edward Cabrera.

There were rumors as to whether or not Bendix would actually trade some of his coveted starting picthing and he did. In return for both players, he landed a haul of prospects.

However, maybe the most coveted pitcher that the Marlins have, Sandy Alcantara, has remained in South Florida for the time being. It feels like it's only a matter of time before he gets traded. That could come as early as the trade deadline this summer.

Alcantara has struggled at times in 2026, as has Miami. The Marlins are making the final stop on a nine-game road trip on Monday night against the Washington Nationals, and they will send their ace to the mound looking to break a five-game losing streak for Clayton McCullough's team.

Marlins Sandy Alcantara Opens Three-Game Series Against Nationals

Sandy Alcantara | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

This is going to be an interesting series in terms of pitching for the Marlins. There are questions as to who will get the start on Tuesday night against the Nationals following Eury Perez's injury last week against the Toronto Blue Jays. Here are the probable pitching matchups this week.

Monday: Sandy Alcantara vs. Cade Cavalli, 6:45 p.m.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Cade Cavalli, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday: TBA vs. Miles Mikolas, 6:45 p.m.

TBA vs. Miles Mikolas, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday: Max Meyer vs. Andrew Alvarez, 1:05 p.m.

Alcantara's start is big in several ways for Miami. He will be looking to end a five-game losing streak that hit rock bottom with a sweep by the New York Mets over the weekend. Those losses moved the Mets past the Marlins in the National League East Division standings and out of the basement.

As for Tuesday night's game, McCullough and Miami have yet to name a starter in place of Perez. The young right-hander left his start on May 27 against the Blue Jays after just four innings with an injury. Perez was rolling along with a 1-0 lead and nine strikeouts. Four Miami relievers failed to hold onto the lead and allowed Toronto to win the series.

Meyer will be looking to bounce back from a rough start against New York, where he allowed four first-inning runs and six overall in six innings of a 9-7 loss in 10 innings. Stopping the losing streak in Washington is going to be easier said than done for the Marlins, but doable against the surprising Nationals, despite injuries mounting with the pitching staff.