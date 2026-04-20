How to Watch Marlins Series Opener vs. Cardinals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The last 10 days have not been too kind to the Miami Marlins. They were 7-5 when they strolled into Comerica Park 10 days ago, and after beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at home, they improved their record to 3-7 in that span. It has been a tough stretch for second-year manager Clayton McCullough and his team. They did get Kyle Stowers back.

It was the third straight series loss for the Marlins, who, like the rest of the National League East Division, were quickly fading behind the Atlanta Braves.

Things are going to get easier for Miami with a three-game series at home against the surprising St. Louis Cardinals before a trip out West awaits them. The Cardinals are sitting at 13-8 and a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central Division.

Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot park, Miami, FL

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: 560AM WQAM, WAQI 710-AM

Pitching Matchup

Max Meyer | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

St. Louis: RHP Michael McGreevey (1-1, 2.49) vs. Miami: RHP Max Meyer (1-0, 4.12)

It's safe to say that this is a rather big start for Meyer early in the season. Not only is it big for him, but also for the Marlins, who need to get off to a good start in the series before a road trip out West that begins Friday night against the San Francisco Giants.

Meyer will be making his fifth start. So far this season, he has worked 19.2 innings, allowed 17 hits, and struck out 20. He has had some control issues with nine walks and nine earned runs. In his last start against the Braves, he worked five innings and allowed five hits and three runs.

As for St. Louis, they will counter with 25-year-old McGreevy, who has been solid for them in his first four starts this season. He has worked just over 20 innings and has worked five-plus innings in three of his first four starts. Getting to him early will be key for the Marlins to get into the bullpen.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: 1B Christopher Morel (left oblique strain); OF Esteury Ruiz (high-grade left oblique strain); INF Maximo Acosta (Grade 1 left oblique strain), Griffin Conine (left hamstring tear);

60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace, had surgery, out for season); RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery, out for season).