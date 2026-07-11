Marlins Quietly Making Huge Statement in National League Going Into All-Star Break

It is truly a disservice to the game that the Miami Marlins are not being boasted all over news outlets and social media right now, as they have emerged as one of the best teams in baseball in the last month.

Now, it isn't just that they are unlikely heroes and an underdog, but also that this organization is constructing a playoff-type season with the smallest payroll in the majors.

The Marlins currently sit tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for a pair of wild-card spots. While plenty are covering the Phillies, Miami is not getting the same treatment, even though they just went on a six-game winning streak and only have two losses in their last 10.

As it stands going into the action Saturday, the Marlins find themselves three games back from the Atlanta Braves for the NL East. So, not only is this a postseason-caliber roster, but they are inches behind a team that has been on multiple occasions considered the best team in the game.

Marlins Hitting Standings in the League Over Last Month

Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie (17) hits a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, this team has seen a surge in power and ability to bring guys home, meaning their clutch hitting is getting very, very good, as there are four players with at least 40 RBI on the season, including rookie sensation Owen Caissie.

While Caissie has shown signs of brilliance, it has been Otto Lopez who is having a breakout season with a slash line of .341/.374/.516 to bring his OPS nearly to 900, which complements 45 RBI and nine long shots quite nicely.

As a unit, this team is dominating baseball in the last 30 days as the lineup is pretty good all the way through, which is why they are ranked amongst the best teams in the game recently:

.277 Batting Average- 2nd/3rd

.352 On-Base Percentage- 2nd (by .001)

.492 Slugging Percentage- 1st

.844 OPS- 1st

Hits- 3rd/4th

Doubles- 2nd

Triples- 2nd

RBI- 5th

Runs Scored- 5th

Home Runs- 4th through 9th

Best Records in #MLB Last 30 days:

Miami Marlins 19-8

Chicago Cubs 18-8

Los Ángeles Dodgers 18-9

Milwaukee Brewers 18-9

Boston Red Sox 17-9

Detroit Tigers 16-10 — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) July 11, 2026

A mere month ago, the Marlins only lost six total games and ended up sweeping three of their opponents, and in July, they are showing no signs of slowing down as they brought out the broom twice in the first week.

It is fascinating that Miami isn't getting the much-deserved recognition that they have fought for. But that doesn't matter right now. All that matters is keeping this rolling and playing in October for the first time since 2023.