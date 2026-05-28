Latest 2026 MLB Draft Prospect Rankings Give Marlins Fans Plenty to be Excited About

The MLB draft, which begins on July 11, is quickly approaching, and the draft is stocked with talent. The Miami Marlins hold the 14th pick in the first round this year, but choosing the right player will be a challenge. Let's assess who some of the options are, and who they should pull the trigger on:

RHP, Florida, Liam Peterson

Florida pitcher Liam Peterson. | Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida Gators righty has pitched well during his third collegiate season. He posted a 3.86 ERA over 79.1 innings, which was top 15 in the Southeastern Conference, and struck out 12.1 batters per nine innings this season. After beginning college with a 6.3 walk rate, he's steadily decreased it to 4.0 up to this point. When picking players this early in the draft, it's more about the best available prospect than choosing a specific position, but Peterson would be a fantastic addition.

He's struggled with control, so much so that MLB.com gave his control a 45 grade, but his velocity a 60 grade. His fastball tops out in the upper 90s and is expected to be one of, if not the first, college arms off the board in the draft. He's ranked as the No. 14 player by MLB.com, and if he falls to the Marlins, this pick would be a no-brainer.

OF, Virginia, A.J. Gracia

A.J. Gracia is one of the most elite outfield prospects in this draft, specifically offensively. He's never let his OPS drop below 1.000 through three seasons in college, was named to the 2024 ACC All-Freshman team, and the 2025 second-team all-ACC. He hit at least 14 homers and walked at least 45 times in all three collegiate seasons. This year, he posted a .338/.478/.616 slash line and only struck out 34 times in 53 games thus far.

It's hard to poke holes in his game, as he is a well-rounded offensive player. He can steal a base from time to time, has incredible on-base prowess, and strong power. He's the third-ranked collegiate outfield prospect, and 17th overall by MLB.com. With Miami's current outfield situation, drafting a consistent collegiate All-Star could prove prominent in a couple of years.

LHP Carson Boleman, Southside Christian High School (SC)

Carson Boleman has posted otherworldly stats throughout his varsity career that are hard to fathom. Over 35 games and five seasons since 7th grade, Boleman owns a 0.33 ERA with 17 shutouts, nine complete games, and eight no-hitters. Yes, a 0.33 ERA and eight no-hitters over his entire varsity career. He's led Southside Christian High School (SC) to four consecutive state championships, with a chance at a fifth this weekend.

The southpaw has a 55-grade fastball and changeup, with a 60-grade curveball and slider, according to MLB.com. He will be a phenomenal addition to whichever team drafts him, but Marlins fans have seen this prototype before. The current top two prospects, Thomas White and Robby Snelling, are hard-throwing, tall lefties who dominate anyone in their way.

If Boleman is available at No. 14, and he's able to forego college, he would be a perfect fit for the Marlins organization.