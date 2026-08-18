Marlins Catcher's Only 2 MLB Home Runs Have Something Bizarre in Common

If Brian Navarreto played his entire career against the Philadelphia Phillies, Cooperstown might already be preparing his Hall of Fame plaque.

The Miami Marlins catcher hit his first home run of the season Monday night, taking Phillies reliever Brooks Raley deep in the eighth inning of Miami's 6–5 loss. The solo shot pulled the Marlins within one run and gave Navarreto the second homer of his Major League career.

Take a wild guess as to who he hit the second one against.

Navarreto hit the first home run of his career on Sept. 5, 2025, launching a two-run shot off Tanner Banks during a 9–3 loss to Philadelphia.

That means the 31-year-old has hit exactly two Major League home runs, with Phillies pitchers responsible for surrendering both. The veteran has not been nearly as dangerous against the rest of MLB, but against Philadelphia, Miami might as well see how long the strange power surge can last.

Navarreto Has Made the Most of a Long Road

Brian Navarreto is late with the tag on Cleveland Guardians’ Travis Bazzana Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Absurd coincidences aside, Navarreto has endured a long road to make it to this point. Minnesota selected him in the 2013 MLB draft, beginning a professional career that has included more than 700 Minor League games and several organizations.

That story is interesting enough for its own article, but doing it justice would require far more words than we have here. Just know that when Navarreto returned to the Majors last September, he had not appeared in an MLB game since 2020.

Navarreto's career numbers do not suggest a late-blooming offensive breakout. He is hitting just .148 with a .529 OPS in 27 at-bats this season, while his career Minor League OPS sits at .606. He is a journeyman catcher providing organizational depth, but that hardly makes his journey to the Majors less impressive.

Navarreto has had to fight for every opportunity he has received. Earlier this season, he dealt with an allergic reaction shortly before a game but refused to let it cost him an appearance.

“Nobody's going to take me out of this game, not even the allergies,” Navarreto said afterward.

That persistence may stem from the fact that players such as Navarreto do not tend to receive opportunities like this. According to MLB, 75% of high school signees never reach the Majors. Navarreto managed to become part of the other 25%.

That is the one thing nobody can take away from him. Even if his success against the Phillies is eventually forgotten, and even if his Major League journey ends after this season, Navarreto will always be able to say he reached baseball's highest level—something millions of people around the world can only dream of doing.