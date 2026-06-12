Marlins Could Match Rare All-Star Feat Not Seen Since 2022

We are a month away from the midsummer classic, and the Miami Marlins currently hold a 34-35 record. With multiple players putting up impressive numbers, there is a chance the Marlins could achieve a milestone not recorded since 2022.

Marlins Might Have Three All-Stars in July

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It’s been four years since Miami saw at least two players make the All-Star game. Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr were selected. Garret Cooper was the third Markins to be selected, but he got in as an injury replacement.

There’s a strong chance that this year’s Marlins team could have at least three or four All-Stars to play in the All-Star Game. We understand they are not one of the best teams in baseball, but they have a lot of talent on their roster and, statistically, are thriving.

Liam Hicks has been one of the top hitters for this Marlins team. He has 12 home runs with 48 RBIs and is hitting .265 with a .812 OPS. His RBIs are in the top five in baseball. Hicks plays catcher and first base.

Whenever the Marlins need him for either position, he will be available and won’t make excuses. Hicks has been one of the most productive catchers this season. The 27-year-old can make his first trip to the All-Star game if he stays healthy and maintains focus at the plate.

Otto Lopez is one of those players many believe should be a breakout player for the Marlins. The 27-year-old shortstop has been red-hot at the plate for weeks now. In the last seven days, Lopez collected 11 hits, 3 doubles, and 4 RBIs. Lopez is hitting .344 (No. 1 in MLB) with a .860 OPS (4th in MLB)

Xavier Edwards, part of the middle infield tandem with Lopez, can join his buddy this July in the All-Star game. It would be a beautiful experience to see two teammates doing a double play in the All-Star Game.

Edwards is hitting .304 with six home runs, 23 RBIs, and 77 hits—one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup and a trusted runner to pick up stolen bases.

Max Meyer can make a run to the All-Star team. Meyer has been a surprising pitcher this season. He hasn’t lost a start. Meyer has a 6-0 record with a 2.85 ERA, 86 strikeouts, and a 1.09 WHIP. He’s tied for 12th in baseball in strikeouts. In his last five starts, he has thrown for 5 strikeouts or more. We are still waiting for him to make a bigger splash by posting 10 or more strikeouts in a game.

There's no way we will see zero Marlins players in the All-Star game. We will most likely have two players represent the Marlins at the All-Star game, but if there are three, then that’s gold for the franchise.