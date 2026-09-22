Marlins Have an Obvious Need They Must Address This Offseason

The Marlins took a step in the right direction in 2026, with them at least being in contention in the month of September. The next step for the Marlins is full on competing in 2027, and that should be the case.

One of the biggest issues for the Marlins in 2026 has been their bullpen, and that jumps now to the top of the list of team needs this offseason. The biggest issue within the bullpen is the lack of stability, partially due to injury, in the closer's role.

Look for an External Addition

Miami Marlins pitcher Pete Fairbanks. Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2026 offseason, the Marlins did the smart thing and brought in closer Pete Fairbanks from the cross-state Rays. Fairbanks has been awful for the Marlins in the one-year deal, posting a 6.31 ERA and locking down just 19 saves out of 23 chances. Fairbanks has been shut down and will undergo thoracic outlet surgery during the offseason. Combine that with the rest of his injury history, and Fairbanks should not be someone the Marlins reunite with this offseason.

There aren't many closers on the free-agent market, with the best option being David Bednar from the Yankees, but he's always struggled at LoanDepot Park, putting up a 7.71 ERA in 9 1/3 innings of work. Signing someone who has struggled in that environment would not be the best idea for the Marlins, especially as it will be a big-money deal.

The best option for Miami would be signing someone with high upside and some closing experience, like Astros reliever Bryan Abreu. This season has been a step back for Abreu, with him posting a 3.88 ERA in 60 1/3 innings of work.

Since the All-Star break, Abreu has been much better than his season numbers as a whole, posting a 1.84 ERA in 29 1/3 innings of work. Abreu has recorded only 24 career saves, with most of them coming in 2026. The Marlins could get a potential elite closer for the money of a setup man.

Looking Inward

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Michael Petersen. Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins could also look within their organization, though there are not many options because it would take a big hit to the depth they have before the closer. The best option for the Marlins to turn to would be Michael Petersen, who's been with the Marlins for parts of three seasons. In 2026, Petersen posted a 3.16 ERA in 62 2/3 innings of work, which includes one save, which was recorded back in April.

The best option for the Marlins would be to bring in a closer this offseason, one that could stabilize the entire bullpen.