Marlins Have an Unexpected Weapon With the Bases Loaded

When Miami Marlins infielder Javier Sanoja has his game face on, there’s no stopping what he can do.

Sanoja wasn’t a happy camper during Monday night’s game after a controversial call against the Phillies, but he achieved something that hasn’t been done in nine years.

Sanoja in Bases Loaded Situations

Miami Marlins’ Javier Sanoja Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old utility man is maximizing this potential. Miami has struggled to find a legit third baseman, but Sanoja is practically serving that position. He’s been an absolute unselfish player for this team.

When it comes to bases loaded, Sanoja has been aggressive and consistent. Sanoja has recorded 16 RBIs with bases loaded this season. Former Marlins Marcell Ozuna was a top hitter during the mid-2010s for the team. Sanoja joins Ozuna and Justin Bour in being reliable hitters in bases-loaded moments.

3B Javier Sanoja has now recorded 16 RBI with the bases loaded this season, the most by a Marlins hitter in a single season since Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna, who each had 17 RBI in bases-loaded situations in 2017. — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) August 18, 2026

Sanoja is hitting .272 with five homers and 47 RBIs this season. In the last two games, he has collected three hits and five RBIs. Sanoja can become an everyday infielder if he continues to swing the ball well, steal bases, and play stellar defense.

With the gifts that Sanoja has, he should be a full-time starter for any team. Let’s remember that he’s only 23. He won’t hit his prime years for another 3-4 years. His future in baseball can go for many years if he applies himself to be great. That’s how valuable he is as a player.

One of the underrated qualities about Sanoja’s personality is his emotion and passion for winning. If anyone saw last night's game, it’s obvious how much it hurt him not to get those extra runs. The Marlins should have won that game. Sanoja hates losing.

If Sanoja had continued to give the umpire a hard time, he would have been ejected. Manager Clayton McCullough got ejected instead. Sanoja cares about the team’s success. When he enjoyed Team Venezuela winning the World Baseball Classic, it was just the beginning of his wanting to taste success.

Sanoja wants to win with this group. The Marlins are currently 64-62 with three games behind the wild card spot. Their schedule doesn’t get easier. Getting on a consistent winning streak must happen very soon. September is on the corner. That’s where teams start to feel the intensity.

The best thing Sanoja can do is control what he can control. It would do the team wonders if he could contribute at least one hit every time he’s in the lineup or do little things that will put the team in a position to score runs. He’s one of the reasons why the Marlins are where they are right now.