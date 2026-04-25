Marlins May Have Made Sneaky Good Signing with This Minor League Reliever

An under-the-radar transaction flew by on Friday night, but could turn into a great decision down the road.

The Miami Marlins signed right-handed pitcher Cade Austin to a minor league deal. The former Yankees 19th round pick was released late last offseason following a 3.08 ERA last season with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons.

Even his first minor league season went well, with a 3.69 ERA over 26 games in his first experience outside of college. According to the Marlins transaction log, he will begin his Miami career with the High-A Beloit Sky Carp.

Austin is an underrated piece, and has already earned a promotion to High-A after spending both of his affiliated seasons in Single-A. Even though he's far down on the totem pole, at his age (24), he could skyrocket through the system quickly — if he performs well. A signing like this is low risk and high reward.

The #Marlins have signed RHP Cade Austin to a minor league contract, according to their transaction log. The Yankees 19th round pick in 2023 posted a 3.08 ERA over 37 relief appearances and 52.2 innings last season for Single-A Tampa. — Jeffrey Robinson (@JeffreyRob1nson) April 24, 2026

Late-round prospects who are cut two seasons into their career aren't given high expectations to perform at a high level, but there's always precedent. If he did turn into something over the next couple of seasons, it would be welcomed with open arms. The Marlins own the fifth-best bullpen ERA in baseball, but there's always room for depth.

Beloit is in the bottom four in the Midwest League in bullpen ERA at 6.27 which is a very new trend. Just two seasons ago, the Sky Carp finished the 2024 season first in the Midwest League ERA and WHIP. This season is the first in which the trend transferred to the big league club, through the first month of the season at least.

The Marlins spent the last four consecutive seasons either 21st or 22nd in team bullpen ERA at the MLB level and it's a position group without much organizational depth. To begin this season, Miami and Triple-A Jacksonville both boast elite bullpens, and are looking to continue this success.

On the big league club, Tyler Phillips has been the All-Star caliber pitcher the team needed. He leads the unit in ERA with a 0.60 through 15 innings, John King has been another fantastic pitcher this season, with a 0.90 ERA through 10 innings during his first season in Miami.

For Austin, his long road ahead will quickly shorten if he continues to produce. Jumping into game play a month into the season can be difficult, but give him some time, and he'll be just fine.