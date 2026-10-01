Marlins Offseason Content Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions

The Miami Marlins had one of the better seasons in recent years. Yes, they missed the postseason, but they were in the race until mid-September. They are on the better half of a rebuild and now look to put together a true contender for the 2027 season.

One of the biggest things that plagued the Marlins in 2026 was their bullpen. Yes, the offense had its ups and downs throughout the season, but they have so many young players under team control beyond 2026 that it would take multiple changes to make a huge impact. Plus, their offensive profile should work going forward. They were dynamic this season, and that should continue.

This page brings together our offseason coverage, from free-agent decisions and potential targets to trades and roster moves. Check back as the Marlins make changes ahead of the 2027 season.

Latest offseason updates

Which Twins players are becoming free agents?

The first decisions involve the players already on the roster. For example, the Marlins need to decide whether or not to bring back Pete Fairbanks this offseason.

What are the Marlins' biggest needs?

Bolstering the pitching staff should be the top priority. The Marlins did not have enough competitive help in their bullpen in 2026, and for a team that is looking to seriously compete in 2027, they need to have a lockdown bullpen. Shortening games is one of the keys to success.

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Free-agent targets to watch

Trade possibilities and completed deals

The trade market offers another way to address the need for pitching help, especially with the questions the Marlins have with their payroll going into 2027.

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Names and situations to watch

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Completed trades

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Other decisions facing the Marlins

Beyond free agency and trades, the Marlins have already evaluated some members of the coaching staff and chosen to go in another direction following how the season ended. More decisions could come up, and they will now add to the staff.

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All offseason coverage