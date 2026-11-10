Marlins’ Otto Lopez 2027 Outlook: Can He Duplicate His 191-Hit Season?

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez is a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award. The final announcement will be made on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Lopez had a season that he will never forget in 2026. In terms of the future of the franchise, will he regress or be on his way to a potential superstar leap?

Reaching Full Potential for 2027

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the 2026 season started, Lopez was one of the Marlins' current players who was viewed as a potential breakout star. Sure enough, that wish came true. He made his first All-Star game and led the team in categories such as batting average (.305), hits (191). Lopez also stole 34 bases.

As great as he was this season, we can't help but wonder if this is only a one-time thing or if we will see more of this in the future. We have seen this numerous times in sports, where a player goes off in one season because he's looking for a big contract. Not implying that Lopez is thinking this way, but the reality is that the Marlins are a low-payroll team, and Lopez is in his late 20s.

Trade rumors have not gone silent. If Peter Bendix And the Marlins front office gets some intriguing phone calls that involve Lopez; they are not going to ignore those calls. In the business of baseball, there are package deals, and if the package deal sounds too good to pass up, then the front office has to do its job.

It was a fascinating season to see Lopez go after the batting title and compete against second baseman Luiz Arraez, who has won it multiple times, including when he was a Marlins player in 2023. We hope that Lopez continues to be the consistent hitter that he showed this season. Marlins fans would love to see him in the uniform for one more season if he doesn't get traded.

Lopez should chase more goals, such as reaching 200 hits, maintaining a .300 batting average or higher, and becoming a leader not just on the infield but in the clubhouse as well. The more vocal leaders the team has, the more it will help them to get over the hump and make the playoffs.

We understand that injuries can play a factor, but at this point, the Marlins need to have a "next man up" mentality because the injuries have hampered the team for the last two seasons.

Winning a Silver Slugger will be phenomenal for him. It's improbable because the Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz is right there competing with him. Regardless, Lopez must be reliable next season. There's no going back.