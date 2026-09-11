Marlins Prospect Jacob Lombard Shines in Playoff Game

The Miami Marlins first-rounder is hitting the long ball, and there's no stopping him at this point.

As long as this top prospect continues to flourish, the Marlins will have him in a uniform in the big leagues sometime in the next two seasons. It all depends on how well he continues to hit and play defense.

Jacob Lombard Likes the Long Ball

Miami Marlins first round draft pick Jacob Lombard Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a player comes from a baseball family, rarely the player will not prosper. Lombard hits his second playoff homer at Low-A. What he's doing in the Florida State League playoff opener is staggering. In addition, Lombard hit four homers in 22 regular-season games for Single-A.

Jacob Lombard (Marlins No. 6) slugs his second playoff homer at Low-A 🔥



(🎥@GoHammerheads) pic.twitter.com/QXxiP9wqkc — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 11, 2026

The right-handed hitter hit the home run to right-center field. It's a good day for Lombard and his family. Anytime one of the brothers has a great day on the baseball field, it brings so much joy to the faces of their parents.

Two days ago, his big brother, George Lombard Jr., hit his first career grand slam, and it was the Yankees' first grand slam of the season. It seems like when George does something, Jacob wants to answer in return. The brothers get along great, but it's a healthy competition, and they want to bring the best out of each other.

Lombard finished the season with the Jupiter Hammerheads in a solid fashion. Lombard posted a 220/.343/.390 slash line. His numbers are not high enough for a first-rounder. It's his first year. We should give him the benefit of the doubt. Strikeouts are a hitter's worst nightmare. Throughout the season, Lombard took a seat 39 times.

In Thursday night's game, the home run came in the seventh inning. If it weren't for the home run, it would've been a different conversation. He finished the night going 1-for-5. The home run saved him from having an awful night at the plate. It's part of being a baseball player. There will be great days; there will be lousy days.

Overall, Lombard has people talking. As he enters his second year in 2027, it would be beneficial for him to work on his plate discipline. Miami doesn't want to see him accumulating too many strikeouts. That's one of the main problems of today's game. Players need to be taught to hit for average and have a much higher batting average. Players are striking out way too much. We hope that Leonard can start hitting .300 or more. A batting average less than .250 doesn't cut it.

In the meantime, let's see what Leonard can do on Sunday against Tampa. Another home run will break the internet.