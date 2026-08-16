Jacob Lombard Building Confidence and Power in Minor Leagues

Miami Marlins top prospect Jacob Lombard is showing signs of being tough as nails.

The word “fear” doesn’t exist in his vocabulary. Confidence certainly suits him well.

Second Home Run for Lombard

Miami Marlins first round draft pick Jacob Lombar. Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 18-year-old shortstop is not wasting time. Lombard is on a mission to reach the big leagues. He’s watching what his brother George is doing. He wants a piece of the action as well.

In the meantime, Lombard is putting on a show in the Marlins minor league system. After almost getting hit by a pitch, Lombard got his revenge by smacking his second home run of the season on the next pitch. It was a two-run home run.

Jacob Lombard almost gets hit by a pitch and then HOMERS for Jupiter 🚀



The 18 year old shortstop was the No. 14 pick of the 2026 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/Wy1jf8QgXR — Milb Central (@milb_central) August 15, 2026

Lombard showed significant power by hitting an opposite-field home run. That’s when you know that a player has it all to be great: when he can go opposite field. Miami is feeling great so far about him after selecting the shortstop with the 14th overall pick.

The future of the shortstop position is looking golden right now. How much more can Lombard give us? Baseball runs in his blood. We know how strong and connected the Lombard family is to baseball. The confidence that the young brothers possess is immense, and it began with their father.

Lombard will have the entire baseball world talking about him by the time he turns 23. The job that the Marlins must keep doing is developing him. Sometimes rushing a player to the big leagues can hurt his development and mess up his confidence and mentality.

Fans can be impatient. We understand that some players are in the minors for way too long, but sometimes it’s better to have someone better prepared than unprepared, with too much hype. When there’s too much hype, the pressure grows higher and higher.

The Marlins have one of the best young players in baseball for years to come. When we look at their Top 30 prospects, any of those guys can have a shot at getting promoted in the future. Competition is a beautiful thing as long as it stays healthy.

As for the youngest Lombard in the family, he’s doing everything right for the Marlins. Building confidence, consistency, and, more importantly, good conduct are what the franchise wants to see all the time. The Marlins front office should pat themselves on the back and continue to cross their fingers.

Lombard is hitting .891 OPS with two homers and seven RBIs in 32 at-bats this season in Single-A Jupiter Hammerheads.