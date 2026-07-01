Marlins' Third-Ranked Prospect Will Likely Switch Positions in MLB

The Miami Marlins currently boast a bunch of baseball youngsters who appear ready to hit Major League Baseball in high gear soon. And one of the primary names switching lanes and whizzing past the competition over the next two seasons is shortstop Aiva Arquette, who's not hitting the brakes in his shuttle to The Show.

Arquette is currently playing for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the Double-A level and is 22 years old. Originally drafted by the Marlins with the seventh overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft, he could see time with the big club as early as 2027. And like many of the team's other prospects currently cruising toward loanDepot Park projects to be parked in the lineup by 2028. He is the franchise's No. 3 prospect as ranked by MLB Pipeline.

Arquette was a multi-sport star at legendary St. Louis High School, a powerhouse in Hawaii, and later at Oregon State University. A native of the islands, he joins the growing ranks of promising prospects who have made their way from paradise to the pro ranks.

After being promoted two weeks into the minor league season, Arquette has struggled with average at .228. But his contact and power have been solid; he's smacked seven homers and driven in 22 runs in 113 at-bats. He is also adept in the field and scouts rank him above average as a base runner, but a daredevil. In fact, he appears to be a solid all-around player at the next level, he just needs to work on his contact and consistency at the dish.

Built for Bigger

All signs point to Arquette being a member of the Marlins within 2-3 years, and he will be a great addition. However, he will likely have to shift to third base or perhaps DH or corner outfielder. Miami is set right now with Xavier Edwards making the turn with Otto Lopez at second. The Fish can't derail that double-play combo.

Considering that for a shortstop, he is as big as a Buick, Arquette will more than likely have to switch gears on defense, as his MLB.com scouting report alludes to. He has the acceleration to play any role, but the horsepower to be a heavy hitter.

The Marlins will need more of those kinds of hitters the next couple of years, especially if there's an oppornity to build on the momentum the Major League club has built this month. Players like Arquette show Miami's leadership is pulling the right strings in the MLB draft.