How to Watch Marlins on Opening Day: TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio

The Miami Marlins hope to take the next step toward being a playoff team as they host the Colorado Rockies on opening night at loanDepot Park.

The contest, set for 7:10 p.m., is the first Friday night opening game in the history of loanDepot Park.

The Marlins set their 26-man opening day roster on Wednesday and have been playing intrasquad games to pass the time between their spring training finale on Sunday and the opener.

The game should mark the opening day debut of Owen Caissie, who was acquired by the Marlins as part of the Edward Cabrera trade. He was one of the hottest hitters in the World Baseball Classic, where he played for his native Canada.

The biggest question mark is who will start in left field for the injured Kyle Stowers. He suffered a new hamstring injury the final weekend of spring training and is on the 10-day injured list.

Here is everything fans need to know to watch the game on Friday.

How to Watch Miami Marlins Opening Day

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot Park, Miami

TV: Marlins.TV, which can be accessed on cable, satellite or in the MLB app. Fans can click here to learn more about how to access the game.

Radio: 560 WQAM or 104.3 FM (English); WAQI 710 AM (Spanish). Game can be streamed on the Audacy app.

Pitching Matchup

Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (5-17, 4.98) in 2025 vs. Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (11-12, 5.36)

Alcantara is pitching in his sixth Marlins opening day. He made his first opening day start in 2020 and, had he not missed the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery, he would likely be starting his seventh straight opening day. He’s the ace of the rotation and a former National League Cy Young winner who hopes to get the Marlins back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

Freeland one of the longest tenured Rockies on the roster as he prepares for his fifth opening day starter and his third straight. He made his MLB debut in 2017 and is entering his 10th season with the franchise. Colorado is trying to turn the page on three straight seasons of 100 or more losses with new leadership, including president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF Kyle Stowers (grade 1 right hamstring strain), OF Esteury Ruiz (high-grade left oblique strain), INF Maximo Acosta (grade 1 left oblique strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace), RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery with an associated internal brace).

Both Mazur and Henriquez are expected to miss the 2026 season.