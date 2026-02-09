Marlins Legends Hall of Fame to Induct Pair of World Series Champions

This year, the Miami Marlins will once again recognize former players and staff who positively impacted the franchise and the surrounding community by inducting them into the Marlins Legends Hall of Fame.

Jeff Conine, Jim Leyland, Luis Castillo and Jack McKeon were inducted last year. During Marlins FanFest on Saturday, Miami announced the two new inductees: Josh Beckett and Dontrelle Willis.

This prestigious honor comes after years of success with the ballclub and their race to the World Series title over two decades ago.

Two champions from our 2003 title team.



We are proud to announce the 2026 Marlins Legends Hall of Fame Class 👏 pic.twitter.com/hKAR0T5EEw — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 8, 2026

2003 Teammates Named Inductees

Former Miami Marlins pitcher Dontrelle Willis | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In 2003, Miami clinched its second World Series victory after defeating the New York Yankees, 4-2. Helping guide the team to the prestigious title were two pitchers who stamped their name into franchise history.

Beckett was picked second overall by the Marlins in the first round of the 1999 MLB draft. From there, he went on to play five seasons with the ballclub before finding a new home with the Boston Red Sox.

While in Miami, Beckett logged a 3.46 ERA and 607 strikeouts across 609.0 innings pitched through 106 games, 103 of which he started.

As noted by Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he still ranked within the Top 10 in several categories for the ballclub, some of which includes bWAR (10.7), WHIP (1.235), strikeouts (607) and shutouts (two).

Alongside Beckett for a stunning ride to the World Series was Willis, who made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2003, reaching the Fall Classic during rookie year is the best way to kick off a professional baseball career.

Throughout Willis' five years with the franchise, he recorded a 3.78 ERA and 757 strikeouts across 1,022.2 innings pitched through 162 starts. In December 2007, he was shipped out to the Detroit Tigers with Miguel Cabrera in exchange for a massive six-player haul.

To date, Willis still sits atop the franchise record for most shutouts (8) and complete games (15). Between Willis and Beckett, Miami was bound for a stellar run to the postseason, but reaching the World Series amplified the excitement.

To recognize both players, not only will they be inducted, but there will also be a pregame ceremony to honor the dynamic duo, and a plaque will be placed in the ballclub's museum.

This is a once in a lifetime honor for Willis and Beckett. Their performances with the Marlins over the years were nothing short of remarkable, particularly during their 2003 campaign.

