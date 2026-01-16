Marlins Sign Two Top 30 International Prospects Among Huge Player Haul

The Miami Marlins attempted to combine landing top-rated players with a volume approach as it signed 21 players on the first day of the international signing period.

The Marlins signed two players in the Top 30 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 international prospects — shortstop Santiago Solarte (No. 16) and Dominican Republic shortstop Ronny Muñoz (No. 27).

Miami had a bonus pool of $7.357 million, one of the largest among MLB’s 30 teams. That the Marlins were able to sign 21 players shows the organization, led by president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, were able to spread the money around.

Miami Marlins International Signing Class

Introducing our 2026 International Free Agent class! pic.twitter.com/XoCh2doL87 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) January 15, 2026

Per MLB.com, Muñoz was expected to receive a larger bonus than Solarte, even though he was ranked behind him. That likely indicates significant competition for Muñoz with other teams. He made a reported $1.45 million while Solarte made a reported $1 million. The Marlins, like most teams, don’t release terms of bonus deals.

Solarte is intriguing because of his frame — he’s 6-foot-5 — and the raw power potential that exists. He’s also been trained by former Major League star Carlos Guillen, who is working with young players in Venezuela through MLB’s Trainer Partnership Program.

Muñoz is an intriguing prospect because, as MLB.com reported, at least one scout graded his hands and bat speed at 80, which is the top of the 20-to-80 scouting scale. He also possesses speed that could make him a quality base stealer.

Like the entire class, Solarte and Muñoz will likely begin their professional careers this summer in the Dominican Summer League.

Two other prospects received a reported $200,000 bonus from the Marlins to sign — shortstop Maikel Acosta and outfielder Ezequiel Jaim, both from the Dominican Republic. The majority of the class is from the DR, with other signings from Mexico, Panama and Nicaragua. Miami must spend its international bonus pool money by Dec. 15.

It’s not out of the question that any of these prospects could be among the franchise’s Top 30 prospects this time next year. Two of last year’s top international signings are already in the MLB Pipeline Top 30 for the Marlins — Andrew Salas (No. 7) and Kevin DeFrank (No. 9).

Starlyn Caba is the Marlins’ current top international prospect. Per MLB Pipeline he is the organization’s No. 6 prospect. He was not signed by Miami. He was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade at the end of 2024 for pitcher Jesus Luzardo.

