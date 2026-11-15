Time for Otto Lopez Trade Talks to Die, Marlins Should Build Around Him

It shouldn't surprise anyone that other teams would be interested in acquiring Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez.

He's emerged as one of the best young shortstops in baseball, is coming off an All -Star Game appearance in 2026 and was among the National League’s leaders in hitting. But any thought of trading Lopez is a much different story.

During the MLB general managers meetings that wrapped up earlier this week in Las Vegas, the Seattle Times (subscription required) reported that the Seattle Mariners had inquired about a deal with the Marlins to acquire Lopez. The response from Miami, per the report, was that Miami “made it clear they are not motivated to trade him.”

This was a couple of weeks after the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson (subscription required) reported that Miami was “willing to listen” on Lopez and second baseman Xavier Edwards. Willing to listen and motivated are two different things. The Marlins seem to understand that.

Keeping Otto Lopez The Right Move

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez. Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This wasn't the first time Miami received an inquiry about Lopez, and it probably won't be the last. But given where Lopez is in his career and how well he played in 2026, Miami’s thought should be about getting Lopez into a team-friendly extension to carry him through his arbitration seasons and perhaps into his first year or two of free agency. He's that talented.

Lopez slashed .305/.349/.437 with 11 home runs and 71 RBI in 2026. He spent part of the season leading the NL in batting average. He finished third in the race for the batting title, with Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno winning the crown with a .311 average. Former Marlin Luis Arraez was second at .310. Lopez led the NL in hits with 191.

Now is the time for the Marlins to get Lopez into a team-friendly extension as he enters his first year of salary arbitration. While MLB and the Players Association are negotiating a new CBA, locking Lopez into a long-term deal at a cost friendly to the Marlins shouldn't impact the team if there's a salary cap or a salary floor in the new CBA.

Lopez is only scheduled to make $5.4 million in arbitration per MLB Trade Rumors. Finding a reasonable cost for a five-year deal that makes him the Marlins shortstop through 2032 should motivate both parties. The new CBA is unlikely to change Lopez’s timeline to hit free agency.

Listening to trade offers serves no useful purpose for Miami. The franchise has lucked into one of the best double play combinations in baseball and it is president of baseball operations Peter Bendix’s job to ensure that combination remains together as long as possible.

Instead of entertaining trade talks, the time has come for Bendix to get Lopez into a long-term extension that keeps him in Miami for the foreseeable future.