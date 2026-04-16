Trade Buzz Grows as Marlins Star Headlines SI Trade Big Board

We are mere weeks into the 2026 MLB season and the trade deadline remains three and a half months away. But it's never too late to start looking at who could be moved, right?

The Miami Marlins have stumbled out to a middling 9-10 start, as they look to develop a young core that includes rising position players like Xavier Edwards, Owen Caissie and Liam Hicks and emerging pitchers Eury Pérez and Max Meyer, with prospects like Thomas White and Robby Snelling coming up the pipeline.

The primary exception to that youth movement has been the Marlins' ace, Sandy Alcántara. Following a rocky 2025 season as he sought to return from Tommy John surgery, the 30-year-old has enjoyed a return to form early this season. However, his age and contract status (he has a $21 million club option for 2027, with a $2 million buyout) have raised questions about his long-term future with the organization.

Trade Speculation is Already Following Alcántara

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Ironically, the strong start from Alcántara has only enhanced trade buzz surrounding the former NL Cy Young winner. Through his first three starts, the right-hander allowed just two earned runs over 24.1 innings, including a complete game shutout. Even after getting roughed up on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, he still owns a 2-1 record with a 2.67 ERA on the season.

As such, SI's own Patrick McAvoy has listed Alcántara at No. 1 on his very early 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Big Board, with the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays all being listed as potential landing spots. This is echoed across other baseball media outlets, with The Athletic's Andy McCullough suggesting that he "would still lean toward" the Dominican star getting dealt this season (subscription required).

Miami's front office, led by president Peter Bendix and GM Gabe Kapler, has already demonstrated their faith in the farm system's pitching depth, trading away Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers this past offseason. Not only did this help the Marlins land Caissie and other prospects, but it provided pitchers like Meyer with full-time starting opportunities.

If Alcántara is traded at some point this season, it could provide an opportunity for one of White, Snelling or Braxton Garrett to get an extended look in the rotation. White and Snelling are the 14th- and 34th-ranked prospects in baseball, respectively, while Garrett was recently named International League Pitcher of the Week.

Still, let's not understate the impact that Alcántara has had on Miami over the course of his career. As one of just three Marlins pitchers to throw 1,000 innings for the organization (along with Ricky Nolasco and Dontrelle Willis), he ranks second in franchise history in strikeouts, innings pitched and games started, while ranking fourth in wins.

Surely, Miami would ideally love to have Alcántara remain with the club and lead the charge towards the playoffs. But if the front office doesn't realistically see a lengthy playoff run in the team's future this season, exploring the trade of a franchise great could be the best option moving forward.