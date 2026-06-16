The Miami Marlins got shutout in game one of their three game series against the Philadelphia Phillies after a masterclass by Phillies starter Zack Wheeler on Monday. But there was some good news right as the game was starting for the Fish.

It was reported by Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio that starting pitcher Eury Perez and outfielder Griffin Conine are going to soon make rehab assignments for the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. These are going to be key boosts for Miami as Perez is a big part of the starting rotation and Conine could find himself as part of the outfield rotation.

Apr 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Griffin Conine (18) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run home in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Conine has not played in a major league game since way back on April 9 versus the Cincinnati Reds where he injured his hamstring. Perez has not pitched in a game for the Fish since May 27 back in Toronto against the Blue Jays where he pitched four shutout innings before getting injured.

The Marlins rotation has relied on Sandy Alcantara and Max Meyer, along with any arms they can get their hands on, including reliever Tyler Phillips and Ryan Gusto. Getting Perez back would be a huge boost to the rotation.

Before Conine got hurt, he was spotting a .951 OPS in 25 plate appearances with two home runs. Those are some nice numbers for so few plate appearances.

The Marlins seem like they are going to take it slow with both players as Perez needs to get stretched back out and it has been months since Conine has played. The Marlins getting these guys back is going to be a huge boost to a team that has NL Wild Card playoff hopes.

The Marlins getting reinforcements back now helps possible trade deadline plans

If the Marlins are able to continue this streak that they have been on, Conine and Perez are definitely going to be helpful. They both play their role and when they are on their game, they are a huge part of what the Marlins do as a team.

Their returns could help the Marlins become byers at the MLB trade deadline in August. The National League is wide open outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

If Conine and Perez can do what they are supposed to, the Marlins should definitely be buyers. They are right in the thick of the wildcard race and are going to be in it until the end of the season.