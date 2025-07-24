Padres Showing Interest in Marlins Star Before Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins are expected to be sellers at the July 31st trade deadline, and they are already getting phone calls.
The San Diego Padres have reached out to the Marlins about former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara.
Alcantara is one of the best players on the trade market ahead of the deadline despite his struggles in 2025. He holds a 6.66 ERA, which would be a career-worst.
The 29-year-old right-hander is just a few years removed from the 2022 season, where he was one of the best pitchers in baseball. In that season, Alcantara had a 2.28 ERA, six complete games, and 207 strikeouts.
Alcantara missed the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery, and his 2025 season has been filled with struggles, but he is showing signs of his former self.
In Alcantara's most recent start on Wednesday, he tossed seven innings, allowing four hits, one run (unearned), four strikeouts, and zero walks. This elite start came against the Padres, giving them a front row seat to what Alcantara is like at his best.
Despite his ups and downs, Alcantara still has elite stuff and is an intriguing trade candidate for the Padres and other contenders ahead of the July 31st deadline.
