REPORT: Miami Marlins Getting Trade Calls on Surprising Player
The Miami Marlins are expected to make some moves before the MLB trade deadline, but based on how well they have been playing and on all of the club control they own over most of their intriguing trade assets, they may not sell off as many players as most seem to believe.
However, there is one particular Marlins player that makes perfect sense to trade, and he is gaining trade interest from contenders around baseball: outfielder Dane Myers.
"Center fielder Dane Myers, 29, is another name to add to the list of Marlins who could go," reported Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "Teams are showing interest in Myers, a plus defender who has an .878 OPS in 163 career plate appearances against left-handed pitching."
Myers was red hot last month but has cooled off a bit, owning a .261/.307/.351 slash line with four home runs and 23 RBI over 238 plate appearances. However, he is an outstanding defender, boasting a plus-4 DRS and plus-4 OAA thus far in 2025. He has also stolen 14 bases.
On top of that, Myers is under team control through 2029.
"The Marlins aren’t going to part with Myers easily, not when he is earning just $9,000 more than the $760,000 minimum and is under club control for four additional seasons," Rosenthal added. "But he could play a role for a contender, and the Marlins have a potential replacement, Jakob Marsee, tearing it up at Triple A."
Why would Miami trade him then? Well, Myers is already 29 years old, so it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the rebuilding Marlins to keep him around long term. They might as well cash in on him now and use any prospects they receive to further expedite the rebuild.
Myers was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 2017 MLB Draft but was selected off waivers by Miami in December 2022. He made his big-league debut that ensuing campaign.
