REPORT: Cubs Making Their Interest in One Marlins Star Very Obvious
The Miami Marlins may very well have the best pitcher available between now and the MLB trade deadline, and no, it's not Sandy Alcantara. It's Edward Cabrera, and the Chicago Cubs are clearly interested.
Cabrera has been dominant for the last couple of months and now boasts a 3.48 ERA while allowing 79 hits and registering 92 strikeouts over 88 innings of work. Most recently, he gave up just one run while fanning six batters across 5.2 frames in a Tuesday night win over the San Diego Padres.
And you know who was in attendance at loanDepot Mark in Miami during Cabrera's outing? Cubs scouts, Fish on First has revealed.
Chicago has been heavily targeting Cabrera in recent weeks, which does not come as much of a surprise given the Cubs' dire need for starting pitching.
There are definitely a couple of caveats when it comes to Cabrera, though. First of all, he is under team control through 2028, so the Marlins have no need to move him now. It would take a king's ransom trade offer for Miami to send the 27-year-old packing.
Second, just two starts ago, Cabrera left with elbow discomfort. His MRI came back clean and he was obviously perfectly fine to pitch against the Padres a week-and-a-half later (his injury scare came just before the All-Star break), but given his checkered medical history, it's something that rival teams — like the Cubs — will obviously keep in mind.
Cabrera is a former top prospect who made his big-league debut in 2021. He struggled with his control over his first several seasons but has appeared to harness it this year, hence how terrific he has been.
We'll see if Miami decides to move Cabrera before the end of the month and if Chicago serves as his destination.
