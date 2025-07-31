REPORT: Astros, Marlins Engaged in Discussions for Massive Trade
To the surprise of many, the Miami Marlins have remained mostly quiet in the lead up to the MLB trade deadline, but they may be attempting to swing a deal with the Houston Astros.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reported that the Marlins are engaged in trade discussions with the Astros regarding pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Houston turned to Alcantara after talks for San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease cooled.
Alcantara is in his first season back from Tommy John surgery and has mostly struggled, owning a 6.36 ERA. However, he has shown very clear signs of breaking out of his slump over his past couple of starts, tossing a pair of scoreless outings. That included seven innings of shutout ball in a win over the Padres last week.
The 29-year-old won the NL Cy Young award back in 2022, so everyone knows just how good Alcantara actually is when he is healthy.
Alcantara is under team control through 2027, so Miami is certainly going to require quite a haul in return to move him. Whether or not the Astros — or any other team — will be willing to meet the Marlins' asking price for a pitcher who has so many question marks remains to be seen.
Houston has two terrific starters at the top of its rotation in Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, but it could definitely use some more depth for a potential World Series run.
We'll see if the Marlins and Astros are able to close some sort of deal before the deadline expires. It should be noted that Houston had previously expressed interest in Miami outfielder Jesus Sanchez, as well.
