Phillies-Marlins Trade Deadline Move Could Decide the NL East
The Miami Marlins have grown accustomed to representing sort of a smorgasbord for contenders at the MLB trade deadline, and the Philadelphia Phillies could take advantage this year.
While the Marlins might not make a bajillion trade deadline moves like last summer, they will probably ship out at least a couple of players, and perhaps some of Miami's most likely candidates to be dealt reside in the team's bullpen.
The Fish are chock full of relievers that could be traded before July 31, but the two most intriguing options are Anthony Bender and Ronny Henriquez, the latter of whom has been one of the most dominant strikeout artists in baseball this season.
Enter the Phillies, who currently lead the NL East and are obvious World Series hopefuls. However, Philadelphia has one glaring hole: its bullpen.
The Phillies rank just 23rd in the MLB with a 4.25 bullpen ERA this season and will certainly be in the mark for relief arms between now and the end of the month. And you know who may entice Philadelphia more than anyone else? Henriquez.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic expects Miami to move Henriquez before the end of the month, and if the Marlins do, in fact, place the 25-year-old flamethrower on the trade block, you can bet that the Phillies will get involved.
Miami has had no objection to dealing with NL East rivals in the past. Heck, the Fish traded Jesus Luzardo to Philadelphia over the winter, so as long as the Phillies provide them with a strong return, they would almost surely send Henriquez to the City of Brotherly Love, as well.
Henriquez boasts a 3.00 ERA and has racked up 66 strikeouts over 48 innings of work this season. That's good for a 12.4 K/9 rate, exactly what you want out of an elite late-inning reliever.
On top of that, the right-hander is under club control through 2030, so the Phillies would be able to have Henriquez for the long haul.
The Marlins will surely ask for a significant package in exchange for Henriquez, but given how desperate Philadelphia is for relief help, Rob Thomson's squad may very well surrender what Miami requires in a potential trade.
If the Phillies are able to patch up their shaky bullpen, it could be the deciding factor in them beating out the New York Mets for the division crown.
