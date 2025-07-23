Royals Named Suitor in Stunning Potential Deadline Trade With Marlins
The Miami Marlins have actually been on quite the roll for the last month-plus, owning a record of 22-12 over their last 34 games to actually kind of insert themselves into the NL Wild Card hunt. Nevertheless, they are still expected to make some deals before the MLB trade deadline.
Perhaps one of the most intriguing Marlins players that teams will surely be asking about between now and July 31 is All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers, who Miami does not seem keen on moving. However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic feels that the Marlins could jettison Stowers for the right price, and he names the Kansas City Royals as a potential landing spot for him.
To say that the Royals are in desperate need of an outfield bat would be putting it lightly. None of their three starting outfielders are even close to a .700 OPS, and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is actually the only Kansas City player with an .800 OPS. So the Royals need hitters in general.
But would Miami actually trade Stowers, who is under team control through 2029 and is quickly establishing himself as one of the top up and coming sluggers in the game? It seems incredibly unlikely and would take a mammoth package for the Fish to even consider it.
The Marlins just acquired Stowers at the deadline last year, nabbing him in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. The 27-year-old is slashing .295/.372/.565 with 22 home runs and 61 RBI over 367 plate appearances during his first full big-league season in 2025.
While he may seem a bit older to take part in a full-fledged Miami rebuild, the Marlins actually seem further along than most thought heading into the campaign. Chances are, Stowers will still be in South Beach once the deadline passes at the end of the month.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: REPORT: Miami Marlins Plan To Build Future Around This Trio
MORE: Cubs Linked to Marlins Trade That Could Reshape the MLB
MORE: Marlins Budding Star Should Be Off-Limits At Trade Deadline
MORE: Reds Connected to Massive MLB Trade Deadline Move With Marlins
MORE: Former MLB GM Expects Marlins To Trade These Two Pitchers