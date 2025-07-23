REPORT: Miami Marlins Plan To Build Future Around This Trio
The Miami Marlins may not be a playoff team in 2025, but they have answered some key questions about the organization's future and identified potential building blocks for the years ahead.
Although the Marlins are in a prime position to be sellers at the trade deadline, it appears they have identified their core moving forward, and these players won't be on the move unless an offer blows away the front office.
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently posted on X that "Improving Marlins now looking to build around promising young players Stowers (1.332 OPS in July), Ramirez and Perez. Expected to listen on Cabrera, Alcantara, Sanchez, Bender."
Kyle Stowers should definitely be one of the players who is off-limits at the trade deadline. As Heyman noted, he's having an incredible month of July, but has also been having a strong, consistent season, too.
The 27-year-old slash line is up to .296/.371/.567 with an OPS of .938 on the season.
Eury Perez is an intriguing case. The right-hander has a career 3.23 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP in 27 career starts, and it still only 22 years old.
Young, controllable pitchers always fetch a haul in a trade package, and it would be interesting to see what Miami would get in return for Perez.
However, solidifying him as the future ace of the rotation is a good move too.
Assuming Heyman is referring to Augstin Ramirez, holding onto the 23-year-old also makes sense.
Ramirez's defense at catcher has been iffy at times, but the bat has been a massive upside. He currently has an OPS of .745, including 14 home runs.
For a season that looked lost before Opening Day, the Marlins have done a great job at identifying young talent and the pieces they want to build around.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Cubs Linked to Marlins Trade That Could Reshape the MLB
MORE: Marlins Budding Star Should Be Off-Limits At Trade Deadline
MORE: Reds Connected to Massive MLB Trade Deadline Move With Marlins
MORE: Former MLB GM Expects Marlins To Trade These Two Pitchers
MORE: Marlins Linked to Colossal Three-Team Trade With Red Sox, Padres