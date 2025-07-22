Cubs Linked to Marlins Trade That Could Reshape the MLB
The Miami Marlins are definitely open to fielding trade offers before the MLB trade deadline, and the Chicago Cubs clearly represent a perfect partner for the Marlins in potential deals.
The Cubs are certainly looking for pitching, and Miami has a couple of arms that will surely interest Chicago prior to July 31: Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has named Alcantara and Cabrera as top targets for the Cubs in a recent trade deadline update, the latest sign that Chicago is coveting one of the Marlins' hurlers.
Of course, whether or not Miami moves either right-hander before the end of the month remains to be seen. Alcantara owns a 7.14 ERA in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, so the Fish may want to rebuild his trade value before jettisoning him. Meanwhile, Cabrera has emerged as a frontline starter and is under team control through 2028.
The Marlins do not have to trade either of their two pitchers before the deadline, so if the Cubbies really want either want of them, they are going to have to pay up. Chicago does boast a very strong farm system, so it could possibly put together a very strong offer for Miami. But whether or not the Cubs would be willing to do that is the question.
It should also be noted that Cabrera exited his most recent start before the All-Star break due to elbow discomfort, and while his MRI came back clean, that is obviously a major concern and could limit how much Chicago offers the Marlins in a trade package.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Marlins Budding Star Should Be Off-Limits At Trade Deadline
MORE: Reds Connected to Massive MLB Trade Deadline Move With Marlins
MORE: Former MLB GM Expects Marlins To Trade These Two Pitchers
MORE: Marlins Linked to Colossal Three-Team Trade With Red Sox, Padres
MORE: 3 Miami Marlins Players Land on Major Trade List Before Deadline