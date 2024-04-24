Could Pete Alonso Really Remain with Mets Through Trade Deadline?
The New York Mets have a decision to make when it comes to one of their star hitters before the trade deadline.
Star slugger Pete Alonso has been the subject of trade talks for a while and as he gets ready to hit unrestricted free agency, the Mets will have to figure out if they want to cash in or risk losing him after the season for nothing.
As Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly looked around the leagues top trade stories and made his predictions, he had New York deciding to hold on to the three-time All-Star.
The main reason for that being that the Mets are still contenders, so they likely won't trade away star players while they are actively winning games. After getting off to an ice cold 0-5 start to the season, New York has worked themselves above .500 with a 12-10 record and currently in the wild card.
The two-time Home Run Derby champion has his batting average back up to around .250 after seeing it dip to .217 last season, while maintaining a solid level of power.
Keeping Alonso around is a big-risk. They could find themselves landing some big name prospects in return for a player of his caliber.
'The Polar Bear' is closing in on 200 home runs -- at 199 currently -- for his career already and he will hit it in an amount of games that only three hitters have done better than. That amount of pop has immense trade value in today's game, even if it is just for a rental.
It's a risk because he can leave to go wherever he wants to go after this season, which of course would mean that New York would get nothing for him.
The Mets will have until the August 1 trade deadline to decide what they want to do with Alonso.