Are the Phillies the answer to bringing out the best in the New York Mets?
The New York Mets seem to finally be hitting a stride. And surprisingly, they are hitting that stride against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Baseball is no stranger to rivalries, and the Mets are a great example of that: from the Atlanta Braves, to the cross-town Yankees, to the Phillies. There are certain opponents that just get under the skin of athletes and fans alike, making the matchups even more exciting and important.
Rivalries bring out a different kind of energy in the ballpark. For the Mets and the Phillies, that is abundantly true.
This heated NL East rivalry has been brewing for what seems like forever, and in the last two seasons, the two teams have come face-to-face over and over again in huge spots. The Mets are taking their opportunity and making the most of it every single time they play against the Phillies.
In the past eight matchups that the two have held at Citi Field, the Mets have been victorious in every one. This includes their NLDS matchup last year, when New York took the last two games in Flushing to punch their ticket to the NLCS.
The Mets have used this rivalry and this home-field advantage as a way to push excellence in their ballclub. When they host the Phillies in front of their own faithful, they've come out and played great baseball. And they do time and time again, as witness for their series opener last night. They want to be able to say, "We beat Philly".
Of course, the most important thing is winning games. The Mets have not been so fortunate in calling themselves winners this season; they've seen their fair share of games that have gone completely south. In a year where everyone expected greatness, this team has faced a lot more adversity than anticipated, to the point that they're in a similar position in the standings as they were last year.
However, the season is not over yet. With September around the corner, the Mets are finally appearing to turn things around as the offense is producing and the pitching is improving. They finally look like they are competing at a level that so many know they are capable of.
In the midst of a pennant race, the Mets have to make the most of this series with the Phillies. There is so much ground to be made up, but moreso, there is such a large statement to be made with a series win, or even a series sweep, during this stretch.
The Phillies are no easy opponent. Their roster is completely stacked with superstars and they have been playing incredible baseball all summer. But if anyone can pull off a miracle, it would be the New York Mets.