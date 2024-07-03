Could Mets Trade This Veteran Starter at Deadline?
The New York Mets are right back in the thick of the NL Wild Card race. But could they trade one of their veteran starting pitchers at the trade deadline?
SNY baseball insider Andy Martino recently reported that the Mets are unlikely to trade bounce-back starter Luis Severino if the team is in a Wild Card position by the July 30 deadline.
That said, lefty Sean Manaea is signed to a two-year, $28 million deal and has a player option ahead of the 2025 season. He has been very solid for the Mets this year with a 3.67 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and 81 strikeouts through 16 starts (83.1 innings). He could help a contending team, and allow the Mets to slide ace Kodai Senga back into a five-man rotation when he returns from the IL after the All-Star break.
Manaea is a nine-year veteran who debuted with the Oakland Athletics in 2016. His best MLB season was with the Athletics in 2021 when he racked up a career-high 194 strikeouts while posting a 3.91 ERA in 179.1 innings of work. Manaea was traded to the Padres in the beginning of the 2022 season and signed with the San Francisco Giants as a free agent in 2023.
Manaea has pitched 1,086 innings with an ERA of 4.07 in his MLB career. He picked up his 1000th strikeout in his last start against the New York Yankees in the Subway Series.
The Mets' starting rotation will be getting a major boost with their top pitching prospect Christian Scott scheduled to be recalled on Wednesday. The right-hander ranks 39th on MLB Pipeline's new Top 100 Rankings.
Jose Butto was also recalled on Tuesday, but will be in the Mets' bullpen for now,. The team intends to keep him stretched out in a multi-inning role so he can start if needed, per New York Post reporter Mike Puma.
Senga is beginning his rehab assignment on Wednesday in Brooklyn. As previously mentioned, he is expected to be an option in the Mets' starting rotation in the second half of the season.
This next few weeks will be crucial for Manaea and his future with the Mets. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs, one earned, and struck out five batters against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. It was his longest start of the season and came at a vital time with the Mets’ bullpen being taxed. The Mets are unlikely to trade Severino if in contention for a Wild Card, but maybe they could find a partner for Manaea with rotation reinforcements on the way.