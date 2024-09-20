Cross-Town Rival Could Pursue Mets' Pete Alonso on This Condition
Perhaps the two top hitters slated to enter free agency this offseason are New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso and 25-year-old New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.
While Alonso is having a somewhat down season according to his lofty standards, he has still produced an impressive .807 OPS with 34 home runs and 87 RBIs heading into Friday's showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Polar Bear's consistent power production since entering MLB in 2019 has made him a mainstay in the middle of the Mets' lineup, and a player New York would sorely miss if he were to join another team this winter.
Unfortunately for Mets fans, Alonso playing for another squad come 2025 is a real possibility. And in a September 19 article, the New York Post's Jon Heyman disclosed the scenario that could see Alonso playing for New York's other team next season.
"In an alleged 'off; year, he has 33 homers and his 127 OPS plus is actually higher than 2023 following recent mechanical adjustments," Heyman wrote of Alonso. "The Mets reasonably tried $158M last year, but he can probably beat that. One rival predicts $185M.
"If not the Mets, the Astros, Rangers, Mariners, Orioles, Padres and Cubs all work (and possibly the Yankees if Soto walks)," Heyman continued.
Given that Soto has become a vital component of the Yankees' lineup this season, they'll certainly need to try and find a replacement for him if he seeks greener pastures; and it makes sense that Alonso could be that replacement.
Then again, Soto's greener pastures could very well be with the Mets. And while the Mets community does not want to see Alonso leave — especially if it's to the Yankees — getting Soto in return would be quite the nice consolation.