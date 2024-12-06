ESPN Asserts Mets 'Will Top Any Offer' Opposing Teams Give to Juan Soto
All indications are that free agent superstar slugger Juan Soto will most likely make his free agency decision at or before the Winter Meetings kick off on Monday, December 9.
New York Mets fans are probably tired of hearing about how their team is considered one of the favorites to sign Soto, as this sentiment has been regurgitated numerous times over the past few months.
That remains the case as we reach the home stretch of the Soto sweepstakes. However, how that offers have been sent to Soto, the question becomes how much teams were willing to pay in order to secure the 26-year-old.
According to a December 6 article that featured a round-table discussion with multiple ESPN MLB reporters, the belief is that the Mets are willing to bid bigger than their competitors for Soto's services.
MLB reporter Jorge Castillo said, "I expect Soto's decision to come down to the Yankees and the Mets, but it sounds like Steve Cohen, the wealthiest owner in baseball, is dead set on signing him and will top any offer.
"That, in my estimation, makes the other team in New York the favorite. That doesn't mean the Yankees don't have a shot. But there's stiff competition down to the wire," he added.
MLB reporter Kiley McDaniel then said, "The belief around the league is that the Mets won't let money be the reason for not landing Soto, but the Yankees very well could. The Yankees got Judge to return by basically matching or coming very close to matching other offers, but it's unclear what the Yankees will do if the Mets blow their offer out of the water."
Speculation aside, only Soto and his team likely know who the true favorites are at this point.