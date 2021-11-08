Ex-Mets Manager Luis Rojas Expected To Join Yankees' Coaching Staff

Looks like Luis Rojas might be sticking around in New York after all.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, there is a strong likelihood that Rojas will be taking a job to serve as the Yankees third base coach next season.

The Athletic first reported that Rojas interviewed with the Yankees for one of their open base coaching vacancies, and left a strong impression on the organization.

And as Sherman also stated, Rojas and Yankees manager Aaron Boone are very fond of each other.

The Yankees are looking to fill spots at first and third base, after getting rid of Phil Nevin and Reggie Willits in October.

Following the 2021 season, the Mets declined Rojas' option, thus parting ways with their manager after two years.

However, the Mets offered Rojas a position to remain within the organization. Rojas spent 16 years with the Mets, where he held various coaching positions in both the minors and at the big-league level.

Prior to the 2020 season, Rojas took over for Carlos Beltran, who lasted only two months as the Mets skipper due to his involvement with the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Unfortunately, the Mets endured back-to-back losing seasons under Rojas, and his final campaign as manager ended with a late-season collapse.

The Mets held onto first place in the NL East for 103 days last year, but took a nose dive following the trade deadline to finish with a record of 77-85.

Now, the 40-year-old Rojas will likely be working under Boone and a Yankees team that consistently makes the postseason year-in and year-out.

If all goes well in the Bronx, Rojas could eventually find himself getting another managing opportunity sometime in the near future.