Former New York Mets fan favorite makes NL Contender
The New York Mets are allegedly on the lookout for another right-handed infielder. That’s what makes Sunday’s news all the more painful for Mets fans.
According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, Jose Iglesias has made the Opening Day roster for the San Diego Padres. Despite becoming the heart-and-soul of the Mets last season, the 35-year-old was allowed to leave in free agency due to New York's logjam of infield prospects. Even when Iglesias’ replacement, Nick Madrigal, went down with a season-ending shoulder injury, the Mets were determined to fill the spot internally.
Iglesias signed a one-year minor league deal with the Padres, which will now pay him $3 million this season after making the team. The 12-year veteran will likely act as the primary backup around the infield for Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Jake Cronenworth.
In 85 games for the Mets last season, Iglesias slashed an excellent .337/.381/.448 with a 137 wRC+; defensively, he accumulated four defensive runs saved covering second base, third base, and shortstop.
According to a report by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets have held off on announcing their Opening Day lineup. The belief is they are holding out for a right-handed batter, which could mean that prospect Luisangel Acuña will start the season at Triple-A. This would also open the door to Brett Baty making the roster as the team’s primary second baseman, at least until Jeff McNeil returns from injury.
Read More: Francisco Lindor’s 8-word assessment of Luisangel Acuña’s mindset raises eyebrows
Hindsight is certainly 20/20 and missing out on Iglesias is likely due more to nostalgia than anything. Yes, Iglesias filled in admirably for the Mets last season when needed. But at the time of his signing with the Padres, McNeil was not injured and the organization has been insistent on allowing top prospects to make larger contributions this season.
Mets fans should be thrilled for Iglesias; at the age of 35, he is still a consistent contributor and a major league-caliber player. A reunion in Queens just wasn’t in the plans for the Mets this season, as they start their new era with Juan Soto as the centerpiece. Candelita will always be fondly remembered for the magical run that the team had in 2024, but it was time for the Mets to turn the page with World Series aspirations on the horizon.