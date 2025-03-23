Former New York Mets pitcher claimed by lowly AL club

An impressive day for former #Mets prospect and @BKCyclones pitcher Mike Vasil.



With the #Rays against his former club: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K on 51 pitches (29 strikes).



The Rule 5 pick lowered his ERA to 5.91 on the spring. pic.twitter.com/BBCnpakcZq